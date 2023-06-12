Hytera Supports ZimParks to Improve Staff Safety and Conserve Wildlife – Press Release

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has partnered with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to improve the safety of rangers working across the parks and reduce wildlife poaching activities. Hytera has equipped the rangers with advanced Digital Mobile Radios (DMR) and dispatching software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230611005014/en/

Ranger Theressa Makunike uses a Hytera dual-mode radio to record plants in the parks (Photo: Business Wire)

As a government agency for wildlife conservation, ZimParks manages approximately five million hectares of land. From 2020 to 2021, widespread poaching was seen in the parks as a result of a pandemic-impaired local economy and an absence of tourists in the parks. Wildlife-human conflicts were on the increase. In 2020, there were more than 50 injuries and 60 deaths due to growing wildlife-human conflicts, according to ZimParks’ records on its website.

To better equip its staff, especially its “boots on the ground” – the rangers, with the essential tools they need to cope with the situation, ZimParks has teamed up with Hytera to build a communication and dispatch system that allows the staff to be mobilized effectively and efficiently across the sprawling parks. The cooperation has also brought Hytera digital two-way radios to the rangers, granting them access to park-wide radio communication.

“We have rangers who are actually doing their jobs very effectively on the ground. They are our boots on the ground. But they are facing a lot of challenges as they do their work. You would find, the poachers want to kill them. The same animals they are protecting also want to kill and injure them. So the best way out, for us to actually deal with the first line of defense effectively, is to come up with effective communication, which is radio…