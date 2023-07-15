Hytiva® at the Forefront of Artificial Intelligence in Cannabis – Press Release

With the new public interest in conversational AI, Hytiva Technologies is uniquely poised to share more about the advancement it has already made in AI, and build on that momentum in a way that all participants in the cannabis industry will appreciate more than ever before.

MIAMI, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hytiva® has been open about its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) from its beginning, adding powerful capabilities to its technology to maximize efficiency and support client operations. With recent event in the AI space, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and other Large Language Model (LLM) innovations, the conversation around AI has grown to include a much broader audience than ever before, bringing excitement, intrigue, and debate around the use of AI in every industry. The Hytiva Technologies team has continued its work to advance its use of AI in cannabis, and is delighted that topics like algorithms, machine learning, and AI in general are drawing interest from the average person, allowing them to share more about their innovations and how Hytiva continues to build the future cannabis industry.

Tom Clarke, CEO of Hytiva, shared:

AI is only in its infancy, but already has fantastic potential and challenges our assumptions across every area of our lives. It is up to us, now, to set the standards for the appropriate use of AI and make sure that it represents the best of humanity by serving the needs of everyone, safely and respectfully. We must collaborate to put a real, international framework for AI in place.

How Hytiva is Using AI Today

While the new advancements in conversational and generative AI have given users an exciting new ability to directly interact with AI systems, Hytiva clients and consumers have already benefited from and interacted with many forms of AI, including: