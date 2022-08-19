Hyundai Ioniq 5 named Automobile and Driver’s EV of the 12 months



New York

CNN Business

—



Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, an electric-only model with a sharp-edged design, was named Car and Driver’s Electric Vehicle of the Year. It’s only the second year the award has been given.

Car and Driver staffers lauded the Hyundai’s performance — it gets up to 320 horsepower from two electric motors — impressive fast-charging capability and its relatively affordable price. Prices start at $41,245 for a rear-wheel-drive car capable of up to 168 horsepower and 220 miles of range. The more powerful all-wheel-drive version Car and Driver tested cost $57,490.

The most striking thing about the Ioniq 5 is its design, according the publication.

“Is this not the coolest design on the road?” Car and Driver editor-in-chief Tony Quiroga wrote in an article about the award.

The Ioniq 5’s general shape is like a large hatchback or a low-riding…