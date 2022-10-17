I Bonds: Final probability to lock in a virtually 10% return in your financial savings

Inflation is soaring, markets are down and savings rates are still very low. But there’s one investment that offers a nearly 10% return for the next several months. But you’d need to act quickly.

Until the end of this month, you have a chance to lock in a 9.62% rate for six months, October through March, on up to $10,000 in savings, if you purchase a Series I savings bond from TreasuryDirect.gov.

That’s a much better deal than you’ll see on any bank savings account. While interest rates have been rising this year, they are not nearly high enough to beat inflation, which was pacing at 8.2% year over year through September. At best, you might get a high-yield savings rate of just under 3% at some places. And at the biggest banks you likely won’t even get 1%.

The Treasury suggests that to ensure you are issued your Series I bond by October 31, you need to purchase it by October 28.

The rate…