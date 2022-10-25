‘I really feel like I am rising into myself’: Photographer Tyler Mitchell on his transformative new present

Written by Jacqui PalumboChristiane Amanpour, CNN

After a number of high-profile Vogue cover shoots, evocative solo exhibitions in New York and Amsterdam, and the release of an accompanying book, photographer Tyler Mitchell is now showing a new collection of images at Gagosian in London.

“Chrysalis,” Mitchell’s follow-up to “I Can Make You Feel Good,” extends the photographer’s practice of making idyllic portraits of Black youth at play or at rest, reveling in a sense of freedom and companionship.

“(The title refers to) the state between sort of being a caterpillar and a butterfly, but also a transformative, transitional state,” Mitchell told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “And a lot of these pictures I was making were really about this idea of a meditative state of repose, leisure, but also really cocooning.”