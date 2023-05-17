IBERDROLA NOW USING GENERAC GRID SERVICES’ CONCERTO TO SUPPORT GRID STABILITY -… – Press Release

Concerto™ platform now enabling Iberdrola to provide Active Demand Response Services

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems GNRC, a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced Generac Grid Services’ Concerto™ platform now enables Iberdrola to provide Active Demand Response Services (SRAD) in Spain.

Using Generac Grid Services’ Concerto platform, Iberdrola has built a virtual power plant (VPP) that has successfully transitioned its provision of SRAD services, which started in November 2022, into an automated dispatch service.

Iberdrola selected Generac Grid Services to be its VPP software provider via tender in late 2021. In the time since, the Companies have been working together to aggregate solar generation and load from commercial and industrial facilities as well as smart homes across Spain to support stabilizing grid frequency for Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica de España.

“The Concerto platform’s open ecosystem enables us to connect to and dispatch assets that leverage distinct communication interfaces,” shared Rafael Bellido, Head of Flexibility Solutions at Iberdrola. “This helps Iberdrola generate value from a greater number of participating systems, therefore benefiting our customers while helping to keep the Spanish grid more reliable.”

“Together, Generac Grid Services and Iberdrola are demonstrating the value of forecasting and optimizing renewable generation solutions,” said Jan Peter Moree, Vice President of Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Generac Grid Services. “Having proven the value of leveraging clean solar generation in the SRAD market, we look forward to supporting Iberdrola as they create more opportunities for distributed energy resource owners and operators in Spain.”

Iberdrola and Generac Grid Services are actively exploring ways to expand their…