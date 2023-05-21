IBM Launches $100 Million Partnership with Global Universities to Develop Novel … – Press Release

Landmark 10-year partnerships with the University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago to develop a new paradigm of high-performance computing

IBM Quantum milestones to lay foundation for integration of large-scale classical and quantum systems

Collaborations will develop detailed blueprint to pioneer quantum-centric supercomputing

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the G7 Summit in Japan, IBM IBM announced a 10-year, $100 million initiative with the University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago to develop a quantum-centric supercomputer powered by 100,000 qubits.

Quantum-centric supercomputing is an entirely new, and as of now, unrealized, era of high-performance computing. A 100,000-qubit system would serve as a foundation to address some of the world’s most pressing problems that even the most advanced supercomputers of today may never be able to solve.

For example, such a powerful quantum system could unlock entirely new understandings of chemical reactions and the dynamics of molecular processes. In turn, this could enable researchers to help study climate change through modeling better methods to capture carbon; discover materials to build batteries for electric vehicles and energy grids towards the goal of being cleaner and more sustainable; and uncover more effective and energy-efficient fertilizers.

To usher in this powerful new paradigm, a global collaboration and an activation of talent and resources across industries and research institutions is being initiated. By partnering with the University of Chicago, the University of Tokyo, and IBM’s broader global ecosystem, IBM will work over the next decade to advance the underlying technologies for this system, as well as to design and build the necessary components at scale.

Moving forward, IBM intends to expand these partnerships to include Argonne National Laboratory and Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory, both of which…