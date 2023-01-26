IBM layoffs: Firm publicizes 3,900 job cuts, SAP practically 3,000



Hong Kong/London

IBM and SAP are the latest tech companies to slash thousands of jobs, as they reorganize businesses and profits come under pressure from a slowing global economy.

IBM

(IBM) announced the cuts Wednesday, saying they were related to the previously announced spinoff and sale of two business units. Some 3,900 positions, or 1.5% of its global workforce, are expected to go. The move will cost IBM

(IBM) about $300 million this quarter, a spokesperson confirmed.

SAP

(SAP), Europe’s largest software company, will lay off 2.5% of its global workforce of 112,000, or around 2,800 employees, according to an earnings report published Thursday. The restructuring will cost between €250 million ($272 million) and €300 million ($381 million); the company’s shares were down 3.3% in…