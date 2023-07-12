IBS Intelligence recognizes Temenos as the #1 best-selling banking software acro… – Press Release

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Temenos TEMN has been recognized as the global market leader by IBS Intelligence in the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2023 for Core Banking, Digital Banking and Channels, Payments, Treasury and Risk Management and Islamic Banking for core and risk management.



Temenos also ranked #1 in each of the following markets: Europe, Middle East and Africa in the Regional Sales Awards. Temenos maintained its #2 position in North and South America with key wins including a top 30 US bank. The results highlight the breadth of Temenos’ leadership as the banking platform of choice across regions and product segments. Temenos is the only vendor that has been ranked #1 in the core banking category for the last 18 consecutive years.

The IBS Intelligence Annual Sales League Table (SLT) assessed systems purchases made by over 500 banks and financial institutions across 170 products from 57 vendors across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC. It is an annual benchmarking exercise, running for 30 years, based on the number of new customer contracts signed in a calendar year. The SLT is recognized as the barometer for financial technology providers’ sales performance across the banking industry.

In the 2023 IBSi analysis, Temenos has retained its position as market leader across eight categories, ranking:

#1 for Universal Banking (core) across retail, wealth, SME and corporate segments

#1 for Digital Banking & Channels

#1 for Payment Systems (Retail)

#1 for Risk Management

#1 for Islamic Universal Banking

#1 for Digital-only Banks, with Temenos winning nearly a third of all new deals in 2022

#1 Treasury & Risk Management

#1 Islamic Banking (Risk Management)

As the shift to cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) accelerates, the results prove that banks continue to look to Temenos to lead the way. According to a recent Economist Intelligence Unit report, cost reduction and adoption of AI together with business agility,…