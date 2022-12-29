ICC awards: England all-rounders Sam Curran and Nat Sciver amongst nominees

Sam Curran took 13 T20 World Cup wickets, second only to Sir Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga

England’s Sam Curran and Nat Sciver have been shortlisted in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual awards.

Curran, 24, is nominated for the men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and Sciver is shortlisted for the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Curran was Player of the Tournament for England’s memorable T20 World Cup triumph.

The all-rounder took 25 wickets in 19 matches in 2022.

Sciver, 30, was the leading run-scorer during England’s 3-0 series win over the West Indies in December.

She hit 833 runs and took 11 wickets in 17 matches in 2022.

Her fellow nominees are South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

Curran is up against India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan for the award.

Raza is also named amongst the men’s ODI nominees alongside Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Adam Zampa and the West Indies’ Shai…