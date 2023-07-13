ICC commits to equal prize cash for males’s and girls’s occasions forward of 2030 goal

England received $1.6m (approx £1.22m) for winning the men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, while Australia got $1m (approx £763,000) for winning the Women’s T20 World Cup in February this year

The International Cricket Council has announced its men’s and women’s competitions will have equal prize money from now on.

Teams will get the same amount of money when they finish in the equivalent position at comparable events.

They will also earn the same amount for winning a match at those events.

The ICC had committed to equal prize money before 2030 previously, and said to it has reached equality in the area “well ahead of schedule”.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport,” added ICC chair Greg Barclay.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20…