ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian immortality or a golden Australian treble awaits

India are aiming for a third 50-over World Cup title while Australia are going for their sixth

Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Sunday, 19 November Time: 08:30 GMT

Australia know what is coming.

It is 45 days since this long and winding World Cup began and it was always supposed to lead to this – India in the final of their own tournament at the world’s largest cricket stadium in front of 100,000 fans.

Their prime minister Narendra Modi, who this huge arena in his hometown of Ahmedabad is named after, will be in attendance.

India have been all-conquering throughout this tournament with 10 wins from 10 matches.

An 11th will secure their third World Cup title yet their first since 2011, and crown them the first unbeaten champions since the great Australians in 2007.

With each of…