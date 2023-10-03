ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, format, groups, venues, guidelines & winners record

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy pictured outside the Taj Mahal in India

Host country: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Test Match Special commentary of every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with in-play clips and highlights, plus features and analysis

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is just days away from starting in India.

England head into the 39-day spectacle looking to retain their crown after their 2019 World Cup win.

However, they find themselves in a very open tournament, with a number of teams in contention for World Cup glory.

Here is a full guide to the 14th edition of the 50-over global showpiece.

Cricket World Cup schedule

Starting with England’s match against New Zealand, a repeat of the dramatic 2019 final at Lord’s, the tournament starts on Thursday morning (09:30 BST).

From there, there will be a group-stage match every day until Sunday, 12 November.

The semi-finals take place on Wednesday, 15…