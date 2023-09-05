ICC Males’s World Cup 2023: Door stays open for Harry Brook – Matthew Mott

Harry Brook could still be called into England’s 50-over World Cup squad, says white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Brook, 24, followed that with a century in The Hundred, plus 48 not out and 67 in the T20 series against New Zealand, although he made only four on Tuesday.

Mott told BBC Sport England are “keeping an open mind”.

“What I would say about Harry is that what you want to see from players when they miss out on a squad, is you want them to come out and slam that door down,” Mott said.

“And I thought at the start of this series, and with his hundred in The Hundred, he made a real statement.

“Those are all good things that go in his favour.

“It is still open for debate and there will be plenty of good cricket played in the next month so we’ll see what that squad ends up looking like.”

England’s provisional World Cup squad plays four one-day internationals against New Zealand, starting on Friday.

Brook is not in that group but Mott said he will be in the squad to play three ODIs against…