ICC Males's World Cup 2023: Stephen Fleming & Carlos Brathwaite on methods to win in India

CayamnMamaNews
Sachin Tendulkar after 2011 World Cup win


India won the 2011 World Cup, which was held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November
Winning in India is often billed as one of the toughest tasks in cricket.

The pitches, the conditions, the travel and the noise all adds to the challenge – one facing the 10 teams at the World Cup, which starts on Thursday.

So how do you do it?

We asked the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most successful coach, a World Cup winner in India and analysts CricViz for their view.

The coach’s view – be versatile

Stephen Fleming
Fleming has been Chennai Super Kings coach since 2009

Stephen Fleming, who has led Chennai Super Kings to a record five IPL titles, said the key to winning in India is “being versatile with your plans, having a good assessment of conditions and trying to get on the right…



