ICC Males’s World Cup 2023: Stephen Fleming & Carlos Brathwaite on methods to win in India

Winning in India is often billed as one of the toughest tasks in cricket.
The pitches, the conditions, the travel and the noise all adds to the challenge – one facing the 10 teams at the World Cup, which starts on Thursday.
So how do you do it?
We asked the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most successful coach, a World Cup winner in India and analysts CricViz for their view.
The coach’s view – be versatile
Stephen Fleming, who has led Chennai Super Kings to a record five IPL titles, said the key to winning in India is “being versatile with your plans, having a good assessment of conditions and trying to get on the right…