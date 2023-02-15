ICC Males’s World Cup League 2: Scotland thump Namibia to clinch prime spot

George Munsey was named player of the match after his unbeaten century

ICC Men’s World Cup League 2, Kirtipur, Nepal Scotland 157-0 (22.1 overs): Leask 4-24; Watt 3-30 Namibia 153 all out (39.2 overs): Louwrens 54; Scholtz 30 Scotland won by 10 wickets Scorecard

George Munsey posted his maiden one-day international century to help Scotland thrash Namibia and seal top spot in the ICC men’s cricket World Cup League 2.

Scotland won the toss at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal and decided to field.

Michael Leask took 4-24 and Mark Watt finished with figures of 3-30 as Namibia reached 153 all out.

The Scots racked up 157 without losing a wicket in 22.1 overs – Munsey hitting 103 runs as Scotland won by 10 wickets.

Munsey was ably supported by captain Kyle Coetzer who scored 46 off 72 balls.

Scotland will conclude the campaign with games against Nepal on Friday, Namibia on 20 February and Nepal a day later, but they cannot be overtaken in League 2.

Their place at June’s World…