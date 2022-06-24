ICC Problem League B: Jersey beat Hong Kong by 55 runs to remain unbeaten

Openers Harrison Carlyon (left) and Nick Greenwood have scored 370 runs between them in Jersey’s four matches in Uganda

Jersey maintained their unbeaten run in the second round of ICC Challenge League B games in Uganda with an impressive 55-run win over Hong Kong.

Jersey’s openers Nick Greenwood (70) and Harrison Carlyon (68) impressed again with a first-wicket stand of 141 which lasted until the 27th over.

Jonty Jenner hit 70 off 48 balls as the islanders went on to make 289-8.

In reply Hong Kong were always behind in the run chase and lost regular wickets as they ended on 234 all out.

Jersey have now won all four of their games in the ICC Challenge League B tournament in Uganda – the second of three events that will see the table-toppers go into a play-off for a chance to make the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Hong Kong – who like Jersey had also won their opening three games in Uganda – led Group B going into the match having overtaken Uganda at the top of the table external-link .

But an…