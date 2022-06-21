ICC Problem League B: Jersey beat Italy by 88 runs to maintain up successful file

Josh Lawrenson has come up through Jersey’s youth sides and made his List A debut against Italy in 2019

A maiden international century from Josh Lawrenson and a six-wicket haul from bowler Julius Sumerauer saw Jersey beat Italy by 88 runs in ICC Challenge League B in Uganda.

Italy skipper Gareth Berg tore through Jersey’s top order as a disastrous start left the islanders 35-4.

But Lawrenson’s 102 not out helped to drag Jersey back into the game as they ended their 50 overs on 223-9.

Jersey’s attack impressed as they bowled out their opponents for 135.

The win – Jersey’s third in as many games in the second of three ICC Challenge League B tournaments – sees them stay third in the table a point behind Hong Kong who they play on Thursday.

Uganda still lead the table after they beat bottom side Bermuda by eight wickets – the winner of the pool will play-off for a chance to make the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Northamptonshire all-rounder Berg, who is also Italy’s head coach, ripped through…