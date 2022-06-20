ICC Problem League B: Jersey beat Kenya by 96 runs

Anthony Hawkins-Kay took 5-18 including the first four wickets to fall

A superb all-round display from Anthony Hawkins-Kay helped Jersey beat Kenya by 96 runs in ICC Challenge League B.

Nick Greenwood’s 66 – his second half-century in two games – helped Jersey make a strong start with the bat.

Jersey lost a number of cheap wickets as they went from 117-1 to 206-7, but Josh Lawrenson’s 55 and 38 not out from Hawkins-Kay helped them to 275.

Hawkins-Kay got the first four wickets as Kenya slipped to 22-4, and despite Rakep Patel’s 86 they were 179 all out.

The victory consolidates third place for Jersey in the six-team league while Kenya remain fourth. Elsewhere on Monday, Hong Kong went top of the group having beaten previous leaders Uganda by six wickets as they reached their target of 95 inside 22 overs.

Both sides came into the game having won their opening matches – Jersey beat previously unbeaten hosts Uganda by 62 runs while Kenya took just 19 overs to secure a six-wicket win over…