ICC Problem League B: Jersey beat leaders Uganda by 62 runs

Jersey opener Nick Greenwood played first-class cricket in New Zealand last winter

Jersey inflicted a first loss on ICC Challenge League B leaders Uganda as they won by 62 runs in Kampala.

Opener Nick Greenwood hit 80 off 93 balls as Jersey made a confident start after losing the toss.

Josh Lawrenson added 43 as the islanders ended their innings on 255-6.

In reply Uganda opener Simon Ssesazi hit 50 while Ronak Patel got 64, but Dominic Blampied’s 5-18 helped Jersey restrict their team-mates as the hosts ended on 193 all out.

The victory sees Jersey move up to third in the six-team group, while Uganda remain top having won all five of their matches in the first round of games in 2019.

The winners of the group go into a play-off with the winners of ICC Challenge League A for a place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Greenwood – who played for Wellington in New Zealand last winter – and Harrison Carlyon made a good start as they put on 77 for the opening wicket, before Carlyon was run out by…