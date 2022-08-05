ICC Problem League B: Jersey beat Uganda by 5 wickets to win opener

Asa Tribe (left) and Harrison Carlyon’s partnership of 130 set the foundation for Jersey’s win

Jersey made a great start to their final ICC Challenge League B campaign as they beat fellow title-chasers Uganda by five wickets on home soil.

Uganda survived a middle order collapse to make 266-6 thanks to Deusdedit Muhumuza’s 86 not out and 56 from Arnold Otwani at Farmers Cricket Club.

In reply Harrison Carlyon’s 97 and Asa Tribe’s 68 put Jersey on course.

In a tense end Jersey reached 271-5 with 14 balls to spare as Julius Sumerauer made 39 not out in 18 balls.

Jersey – who play winless Bermuda in their next game on Monday – move up to second in the pool, with the group winners progressing to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The two sides last played less than a month ago when Uganda beat Jersey in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers.

But the islanders came into the game on a high having won all five of their matches in the last Challenge League B tournament in…