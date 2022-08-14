ICC Problem League B: Jersey win title regardless of Kenya defeat

Jersey booked their place in the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup despite a four-wicket defeat by Kenya in their final match in ICC Challenge League B.
Josh Lawrenson’s 52 was the highlight of a disappointing innings for Jersey at Granville, as they were bowled out for 172 with 11 balls left.
In reply Kenya made 176-6 in 42.4 overs as Irfan Karim hit 53 not out.
Jersey top the league on run-rate after tying with Uganda on 22 points.
The Ugandans beat third-placed Hong Kong by 218 runs, with the African side and Jersey both ending with 11 wins from 15 matches.
The defeat was Jersey’s first in 11 Challenge League B matches – a run going back to the first round of games between the six nations in Oman in December 2019.
Jersey now progress to the 2023 World Cup Qualifier play-off – with the top two countries from the six taking…