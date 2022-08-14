ICC Problem League B: Jersey win title regardless of Kenya defeat

Kenya’s bowlers got the better of Jersey’s batters for the second time in ICC Challenge League B, having beaten them in Oman in December 2019

Jersey booked their place in the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup despite a four-wicket defeat by Kenya in their final match in ICC Challenge League B.

Josh Lawrenson’s 52 was the highlight of a disappointing innings for Jersey at Granville, as they were bowled out for 172 with 11 balls left.

In reply Kenya made 176-6 in 42.4 overs as Irfan Karim hit 53 not out.

Jersey top the league on run-rate after tying with Uganda on 22 points.

The Ugandans beat third-placed Hong Kong by 218 runs, with the African side and Jersey both ending with 11 wins from 15 matches.

The defeat was Jersey’s first in 11 Challenge League B matches – a run going back to the first round of games between the six nations in Oman in December 2019.

Jersey now progress to the 2023 World Cup Qualifier play-off – with the top two countries from the six taking…