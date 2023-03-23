ICC raises Afghanistan Cricket Board’s price range with out offering replace on ladies’s staff

The Taliban has banned women from universities, parks and sports

Cricket chiefs have “significantly” raised the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) budget but provided no update on the women’s team.

The ACB said the International Cricket Council (ICC) will give “technical assistance” and “capacity-building opportunities” to the body.

The women’s team say there has been no contact from the ICC since they fled to Australia after the Taliban’s takeover.

ACB chair Mirwais Ashraf called it a “good meeting for Afghanistan”.

“We will receive a significantly greater budget compared to today,” he said.

A new course to develop Afghan coaches will also be started while the ACB says the ICC will work with its staff to help it become “technically self-sufficient”.

Earlier this month, the Afghanistan women’s cricket team said they were hopeful the board meeting would result in a positive decision on their future.

The ICC was expected to discuss the international status of Afghanistan, who should have a…