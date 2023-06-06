ICC World Check Championship last 2023: Australia and India set for showdown at The Oval

The winners of the World Test Championship final will receive £1.29m in prize money and the losers £644,000

Venue: The Oval Date: 7-11 June (reserve day on 12 June) Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Test Match Special through BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

“It’s the pinnacle of Test cricket.”

Given the history of the two, perhaps it is little surprise that David Warner was referring to The Ashes rather than the World Test Championship final.

The latter may be in its infancy but for both Australia and India, the prospect of being crowned world Test champions is one to savour.

For Australia, the final is the first of six Tests in eight weeks in what could be a defining period for Pat Cummins’ side – a challenge he is embracing despite the tight schedule.

“It’s a World Cup final so we wouldn’t change too much about it,” the Australia captain told BBC Sport.

“We’ve been playing brilliant cricket the last two…