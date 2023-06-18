ICC World Cup Qualifier: Scotland have ‘obtained it in them’ to succeed in World Cup – Doug Watson

The ICC World Cup qualifier involves 10 teams in Zimbabwe

Interim head coach Doug Watson believes Scotland “are in a good place” to qualify for this year’s World Cup despite defeats by West Indies and Zimbabwe in last week’s warm-up games.

The South African says the squad “have been brilliant to work with”.

They face Ireland in Wednesday’s opening game of the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe.

“Without a shadow of a doubt they’ve got it in them to get to the World Cup,” Watson said.

United Arab Emirates, Oman and Sri Lanka are also in Scotland’s qualifying group, with the top three teams go through to the Super Six stage from which there will be two places up for grabs for the World Cup in India starting in October.

“We know we’re going to be up against some outstanding teams and everyone’s got the same goal of wanting to be in the top two,” Watson said.

“But Scotland have done really well over the last two to four years. Finishing top of the World Cricket League shows they’re in a…