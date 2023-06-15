ICC World Cup Qualifier warm-up: Zimbabwe too sturdy for Scotland

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was out for seven, having made eight against West Indies earlier this week


ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Harare
Scotland 163 (38.2 overs): McMullen 50, Cross 32; Williams 2-14, Jongwe 2-17
Zimbabwe 166-4 (24.5 overs): Raza 47, Ervine 37, Gumbie 37; Leask 2-30
Zimbabwe won by six wickets
Scotland suffered a second heavy warm-up defeat before the World Cup Qualifier, losing by six wickets to tournament hosts Zimbabwe in Harare.

Brandon McMullen hit 50, but Scotland were all out for a disappointing 163 inside 39 overs, with seven batters failing to reach double figures.

Zimbabwe reached 166-4 with 25 overs remaining as Sikandar Raza top-scored with 44 from 25 balls.

Joylord Gumbie and captain Craig Ervine both reached 37.

And the experienced Sean Williams was left on 33 not out on a hard day for the Scottish bowlers, who could not build on the early wicket of opener Innocent Kaia.

