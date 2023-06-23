Ice Cream Market 2023-2027, Segmentation by product, type and geography, CAGR ac… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ice Cream Market report goes into detail on market segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), type (dairy and non-dairy), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). During the projection period, the impulsive segment’s market share will expand significantly. Ice cream purchases made on the spur of the moment are intended to be devoured immediately. Cravings for indulgence and an increase in the desire for small-portion snacks are the primary factors driving individuals to make impulsive ice cream purchases throughout the forecast period.

The Ice Cream market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the global packaged foods and meats market. According to projections, the market will grow by USD 26,308.74 million. Factors such as increase in new product releases and increase in ice cream parlours are expected to further increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for ice cream is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.93%.

Major ice cream market trends and insights

An important trend in the market for ice cream is the move towards vegan ice cream among millennials.

This trend is widely absorbed in countries such as Australia, Germany, the United States, and China.

Vegan ice cream is becoming increasingly popular among millennials in the United States. With an annual purchasing power of more than USD 200 billion, the country’s millennial population is an appealing client segment for worldwide ice cream industry participants.

Know more about the trends such as rise of private label brands region along with market challenges. Click here to get the sample report!

About ice cream market customer landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and…