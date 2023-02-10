Ice cream processing equipment market size forecasted to increase by USD 1.94964… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ice cream processing equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.94964 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.79%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in the number of ice cream parlors, the shelf life extension of food products, and the increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ali Group Srl, BRAVO Spa, CATTA 27 SRL, Co-operative Group Ltd., Donper USA, Electro Freeze, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Gram Equipment AS, Ice Group Sp z o.o., ROKK Processing Ltd., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co. Ltd., Spaceman Ice Systems Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Taylor Freezer Sales Co., Technogel Spa, Teknoice S.r.l, Tetra Pak Group, VOJTA Equipment s.r.o., and Win Equipment BV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

