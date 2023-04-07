Ice storm emergency – Saint-Laurent’s teams working to redress the situation – Press Release

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ – Following the freezing rain that pummelled Quebec yesterday, all of Saint-Laurent’s teams have been fully mobilized to clear the streets and sidewalks.

Saint-Laurent’s administration wishes to remind the public to use caution, for example, by not touching tree branches that could be in contact with electrical wires.

Who to call?

A reminder of the telephone numbers to call for the following situations:

311 for tree branches on the public thoroughfare (street or sidewalk) or other non-urgent requests,

for tree branches on the public thoroughfare (street or sidewalk) or other non-urgent requests, 911 for tree branches that are touching electrical wires, broken wires or other urgent requests.

Quote

“Conseil de Saint-Laurent and our teams commiserate with the people of Saint-Laurent as many of them experience these difficult times. Our teams are working tirelessly to clear traffic lanes and sidewalks. We are also working closely with our partners who are entrusted with restoring electricity. In the meantime, we ask that people be cautious and avoid non-essential travel. Like during the pandemic, we are certain that our community will remain united and demonstrate the resilience needed to rise to this new challenge brought to us by Mother Nature.”

Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Municipal buildings

The municipal buildings are closed due to the holiday.

Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent and Bibliothèque du Boisé may however open on Saturday, April 8, depending on the progress of the electricity restoration. Feel free to visit Montreal.ca/saint-laurent to stay informed.

Teams dispatched

Since Thursday, April 6, in the morning, all the Travaux publics de Saint-Laurent teams were dispatched:

8 teams of workers to collect branches

2 teams of horticulturalists

6 teams of tree-trimmers working with Hydro-Québec teams

1 team to shred branches

On Friday, April 7, several additional teams will be at work: