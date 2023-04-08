Ice storm: Hydro-Québec provides an update on the outages – Press Release

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, some 1,500 workers are hard at work to restore service to customers who are still without power.

To date, approximately 975,000 customers (households and businesses) have had power restored. Our aim to reach one million by Sunday evening will be achieved.

In all, nearly 1,125,000 customers lost power at some point since Wednesday because of a major ice storm that swept through several regions of Québec. Up to 30 mm of ice accumulated in some places, bringing down trees or large branches on our power distribution system.

At 6:30 p.m. today, about 150,000 customers still did not have electricity, in the following regions:

Montréal: about 98,000 customers

Outaouais: about 18,000 customers

Montérégie: about 18,000 customers

Priority is given to repairs that allow us to restore service to as many customers as possible, and we are currently handling a high volume of outages affecting only 10 to 50 customers each. That is why the number of customers who are still without power is not going down as fast as during the first two days, even though additional crews are in action. We continue to make headway, thanks in part to the help of private contractors, in particular for vegetation control.

To monitor the situation, consult the Power outages status by region . Please note, however, that the service restoration times shown on the map are approximate and may vary due to the number of outages and the kind of damage. Customers should make alternative arrangements in case the service restoration times indicated are not met.

If the ice storm damaged the service entrance mast of your home, note that the repair work must be carried out by a certified master electrician. This work can be completed before Hydro-Québec crews arrive, which will accelerate power restoration.

Important safety information

Do not approach power lines on the ground, or any other objects connected to our power system. Call 9-1-1 immediately to have the area…