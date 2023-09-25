ICEC report: Ebony Rainford-Brent says cricket can turn into UK’s most inclusive sport

The ACE Programme was launched by Surrey County Cricket Club in 2020

Ebony Rainford-Brent was the first black woman to play cricket for England and is now a presenter and pundit for BBC Sport. She founded the African-Caribbean Engagement Programme, which creates opportunities for young cricketers from Black communities. She sits on the board of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

An exciting and transformational time lays ahead for cricket.

A number of challenges have been highlighted by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s (ICEC) report and it feels like a major turning point for the game. The ambition to become one of our country’s most inclusive sports is one that sits close to my heart, and I believe is achievable.

Clearly there is work to do across the areas of race, class and gender. The game has already begun the journey and the ICEC report will accelerate meaningful change.

This is the part that really interests me. From my experience over the many years of…