Iconic Designer Steve Madden and TikTok Superstar Alex Warren to Headline Genera… – Press Release

Madden’s Story of Substance Misuse and Recovery To Be Shared with 500+ Teens and Parents

Generation S.O.S.:

WHAT

National nonprofit Generation S.O.S. will hold its annual family fundraiser to raise money for its unique, peer-driven program that addresses the very real concerns of substance misuse and prevention, social pressures, coping skills and other mental health issues among teens.

 

EVENT

The benefit will feature a candid conversation with Steve Madden about his personal journey, including overcoming addiction, being incarcerated, falling from grace and bouncing back. Acclaimed singer/songwriter and one of the most followed Gen Z celebrities on TikTok Alex Warren will give a special musical performance as well as address the importance of teens prioritizing their mental health without stigma or shame. World-renowned DJ Samantha Michelle will be returning as emcee of the event.

 

WHEN

Friday, August 18, 7-10 p.m.

 

WHERE

Private residence in Water Mill, NY

(Address will be provided to confirmed media)

 

WHO

– Steve Madden

– Alex Warren (16 million TikTok followers)

– Samantha Michelle (DJ)

– Generation S.O.S. founder Robin Aviv

– Generation S.O.S. CEO Jim Hood

– Approximately 500 teens and parents

 

MEDIA

Media are invited to attend; on-site interviews available with participants.

 

TICKETS

https://bit.ly/3QgEtE2

 

FACTS

– Addiction/drug overdose is the leading cause of death under 30.

– More people die from addiction-related incidents than from car accidents and gun violence combined.

– Students are 200X more likely to die from drug overdoses than school shootings.

– Fentanyl is involved in two-thirds of all drug overdoses.

