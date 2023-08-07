Iconic Designer Steve Madden and TikTok Superstar Alex Warren to Headline Genera… – Press Release

Madden’s Story of Substance Misuse and Recovery To Be Shared with 500+ Teens and Parents
Generation S.O.S.:
National nonprofit Generation S.O.S. will hold its annual family fundraiser to raise money for its unique, peer-driven program that addresses the very real concerns of substance misuse and prevention, social pressures, coping skills and other mental health issues among teens.
EVENT
The benefit will feature a candid conversation with Steve Madden about his personal journey, including overcoming addiction, being incarcerated, falling from grace and bouncing back. Acclaimed singer/songwriter and one of the most followed Gen Z celebrities on TikTok Alex Warren will give a special musical performance as well as address the importance of teens prioritizing their mental health without stigma or shame. World-renowned DJ Samantha Michelle will be returning as emcee of the event.
WHEN
Friday, August 18, 7-10 p.m.
WHERE
Private residence in Water Mill, NY
(Address will be provided to confirmed media)
WHO
– Steve Madden
– Alex Warren (16 million TikTok followers)
– Samantha Michelle (DJ)
– Generation S.O.S. founder Robin Aviv
– Generation S.O.S. CEO Jim Hood
– Approximately 500 teens and parents
MEDIA
Media are invited to attend; on-site interviews available with participants.
TICKETS
https://bit.ly/3QgEtE2
FACTS
– Addiction/drug overdose is the leading cause of death under 30.
– More people die from addiction-related incidents than from car accidents and gun violence combined.
– Students are 200X more likely to die from drug overdoses than school shootings.
– Fentanyl is involved in two-thirds of all drug overdoses.
– More Americans die every two weeks due to…