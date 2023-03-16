IDF operation: At the very least 4 Palestinians killed in Jenin





CNN

—



At least four Palestinians were killed on Thursday and 23 others injured after an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry. At least five of the injured are in critical condition, the health ministry added.

In a statement the Israeli security forces said they “neutralized two operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who are suspected of significant terrorist activity.”

A third person “was neutralized after he tried to attack the fighters with an iron crowbar,” the statement continued.

“During the operation, the forces fired at armed men who fired at them, injuries were detected. Also, violent disturbances developed during which suspects threw stones at the forces.”

Hamas announced in a statement that two of the Palestinians…