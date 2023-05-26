IDTechEx Assesses the Major Application Areas Driving the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell … – Press Release

BOSTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The desire for zero-emission power generation has seen solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) touted as a possible solution. SOFC’s capability to run on hydrogen and at a higher efficiency than alternative fuel cells when providing combined heat and power (CHP) is an enticing prospect, while fuel flexibility allows for a transition from hydrocarbons towards zero emission power generation as part of the hydrogen economy. The real question, though, is that with many opportunities for stationary power sources, which applications are key to the success of the solid oxide fuel cell industry?

The new IDTechEx report, “Solid Oxide Fuel Cells 2023-2033: Technology, Applications and Market Forecasts”, provides a comprehensive overview of the solid oxide fuel cell market, including an assessment of the key technology trends, major players and also includes granular 10-year market forecasts for solid oxide fuel cell demand (MW) and market value (US$), segmented by application areas. IDTechEx projects the market value to reach US$6.8 billion by 2033.

Due to high operating temperatures, ramp up/down times can be long for solid oxide fuel cells, while the associated large change in temperature can lead to degradation of ceramic components, specifically is there is a mismatch of thermal expansion coefficient between neighbouring components. As such, SOFCs are best suited to applications where continuous power output is required, and utility-scale power generation is one such market sector. Use of the generated thermal energy to provide heat and hot water to nearby facilities adds to the appeal of the overall system. The IDTechEx report details OEMs providing SOFC systems for zero emission utility scale power generation, partnerships that have been established with utility providers and key examples of case studies.

Similar to power generation for utility companies, SOFCs are well suited for utilization in commercial and industrial (C&I) applications…