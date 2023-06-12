IEP INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Icahn En… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP investors who suffered $200k or more in losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Aug. 2, 2018 – May 9, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) IEP was inflating its net asset value (“NAV”); (2) the company was using money taken in from new investors to pay dividends to old investors; and (3) as a result, the company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulator scrutiny.

Investors began to learn the truth on May 2, 2023, when Hindenburg Research published a scathing report concluding that IEP (1) is a “ponzi-like economic structure[]” and (2) inflates its NAV “due to a combination of overly aggressive marks on IEP’s less liquid/private investments and continued year to date underperformance.”

Hindenburg cited two examples of improper marks. First, “IEP owns 90% of a publicly traded meat packing business that it valued at $293 million at year end” while “[t]he company had a market value of only $89 million at the time.”   Second, IEP valued its auto parts division (which owns Auto Plus) at $381 million in December 2022 (a month before Auto Plus filed for bankruptcy) and, given the $238 million in creditor claims, concluded “we expect IEP’s $381 million mark will be written down significantly further.”

Then, on May 10, 2023, IEP announced that it recorded a non-cash charge of $226 million related to Auto Plus and said that its “remaining equity investment in Auto Plus is now worth $0.” IEP also revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is seeking production of information relating to it and certain of its…



