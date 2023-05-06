IFF and HKMA host inaugural high-level conference on multilateralism and globali… – Press Release

HONG KONG, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Finance Forum (IFF) together with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance hosted on Friday a major conference on multilateralism and globalization as the world faces increased risks in the finance sector and fragmentation. As part of the 20th anniversary global conference series of the IFF, the conference invited political dignitaries, financial authorities, academics as well as executives from the finance sector to join two sessions in discussing topics including enhancing global cooperation, monetary polices, the challenges and opportunities for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in an era of strategic competition. The IFF also launched its Hong Kong Centre during the conference.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee Ka-chiu, IFF Co-Chair and Chairperson of the Council of Presidents of the UN General Assembly Han Seung-soo and Financial Secretary of HKSAR Paul Chan Mo-po addressed the conference.

As part of its mission to strengthening global communication, the first IFF Hong Kong conference successfully addressed major global issues including geopolitical tensions, global debt crisis, inflation, risk of fragmentation and the unique positioning of Hong Kong as a leading financial centre and opportunities for the Greater Bay Area. Speakers and panelists unanimously agreed on the importance of global cooperation and multilateralism in solving global issues. The conference also called for the strengthening of Hong Kong’s status as a global financial centre and a global offshore RMB business hub.

In the first panel discussion of the afternoon, Han was joined by Professor Harold James of Princeton University, IFF Board Member and former PM of New Zealand Jenny Shipley and Antony Leung, IFF Vice President, CEO of Nan Fung Group in talking about multilateralism and globalization against the backdrop of increased risks of fragmentation.