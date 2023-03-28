IFF Introduces New Animal Nutrition Solution for Piglets – Intl Flavors & Fragra… – Press Release

Axtra® PRIME improves nutrient digestion for enhanced piglet performance

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF, today announced the launch of Axtra® PRIME, an optimized enzyme blend designed to address key challenges in piglet production. Now available in the U.S., this highly effective feed solution improves nutrient digestion, enhances gut health, and delivers measurable performance results.

Targeted nutrition from an early age is essential for successful swine production, but several issues can disrupt feed strategies and adversely affect performance during this critical time. Stress during weaning can reduce feed intake and increase susceptibility to diarrhea. At the same time, diet changes and use of cheaper ingredients often introduce more variability and higher fiber into the diet. This can negatively impact nutrient digestibility and animal performance.

“Axtra® PRIME is specifically formulated to mitigate these risks by targeting key digestibility challenges,” said Madhukar Kulkarni, global segment manager, swine, Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, IFF. “By improving nutrient digestion and feed utilization, it helps to create a favorable nutribiotic state in the gut of the piglet, thereby minimizing susceptibility to disturbances in the gut and maximizing overall performance.”

Axtra® PRIME ‒ a combination of xylanase, beta-glucanase, alpha-amylase and protease enzymes – has been shown to consistently support healthier and faster piglet growth across different diet types. A growing number of studies[1],[2] highlight the significant potential benefits of supplementing various feed formulations with this optimized enzyme blend – both in terms of piglet growth performance and producers’ profitability.