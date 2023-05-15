IFI Techsolutions Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provide… – Press Release

MUMBAI, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFI Techsolutions, a leading digital transformation company today announced it has been recognized by Microsoft as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (AEMSP). This achievement from Microsoft is the latest in a long list of recognitions – Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 finalist, Microsoft Cloud Champions 11, IAMCP P2P Award for Trusted Advisor 2023 and multiple Azure Advanced Specializations.

Microsoft Azure Expert MSP is awarded to the most capable and high-fidelity Azure Managed Service Providers. An Azure Expert MSP pivots on business outcomes of their customer’s solutions and applications. To attain this, IFI Techsolutions underwent a thorough audit process that assessed its technical knowledge, service quality, customer satisfaction, and business performance.

Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Techsolutions, said, “Achieving Microsoft AEMSP is a strategic win for us that will set the foundation of our global expansion plans over the next 3 years.”

Puneet Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer, IFI Techsolutions, said, “As a Microsoft AEMSP, we have built scalable and secure solutions using best in class ITSM processes and tools to serve our customers. Customers across the globe can be assured that they are working with a top of the league Microsoft partner with proven capabilities.”

Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences at Microsoft added, “As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. As a global Microsoft partner, IFI Techsolutions continues to verify its excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise via the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. Microsoft looks forward to continuing to partner with IFI Techsolutions to deliver digital transformation outcomes with our joint customers.

As more businesses move to the cloud, we want them to be confident they’re working with the right partner,…