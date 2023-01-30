IGI Executes Repurchase of Approximately 2.3 Million Common Shares – Press Release

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) IGIC today announced that it has repurchased 2,271,775 common shares in a privately-negotiated transaction. The shares were repurchased at a price of $8.60 per share, for a total cost of approximately $19.5 million.

The Company has approximately 2.4 million common shares remaining under its current common share repurchase authorization of up to 5 million shares, approved by the Board of Directors in May 2022. At September 30, 2022, IGI had 49,158,000 common shares issued and outstanding.

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, marine liability and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Kuala Lumpur and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-“(Strong)/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

