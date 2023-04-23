Igloo Fills Up Its Hydration Line With New Stainless Steel Drinkware Featuring L… – Press Release

From a 12-Ounce Tumbler to 80-Ounce Bottle, the Nine-Piece Collection Is Beautifully Designed with Intuitive Features

Today, Igloo launched an all-new, nine-piece collection of high-quality, thoughtfully designed stainless steel drinkware. The assortment includes nine bottle and tumbler styles in a wide range of sizes — from 12 ounces to 80 ounces — each with leakproof interchangeable lids, advanced temperature retention and an array of other intuitive, user-friendly features. Igloo’s Drinkware Collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/drinkware.

Igloo fills up its hydration line with new stainless steel drinkware featuring leakproof, modular lids (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since 1947, Igloo has been dreaming up coolers that make outings more fun and convenient for millions, and now we’ve innovated fresh drinkware to fit seamlessly into their everyday lives. With nine sizes, five colors, three modular lid types, two styles, extended hot/cold retention and many brilliant design details that make hydrating easier and provide greater value, there’s truly something for everyone,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

Igloo tapped into its seven-plus decades of expertise in crafting water jugs and coolers to strategically design its all-new Drinkware Collection with features that creatively address a variety of consumer needs while also replacing single-use water bottles and plastic cups. This assortment of bottles and tumblers is crafted with double-walled, vacuum-insulated 304-grade stainless steel and a copper lining that provide extended cold and hot liquid temperature retention. Each style is dishwasher-safe and includes one of three leakproof lids: Flip ‘n’ Sip lid, Sport Sipper lid or Twist ‘n’ Chug lid — most are interchangeable with similar-sized bottle/tumbler rims within the collection.