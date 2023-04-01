Illinois Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 4 Stores – U-Ha… – Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the destructive tornadoes that touched down in Illinois and several other states on Friday night.

Communities such as Sherman and Riverton, both on the outskirts of Springfield, were among those to see significant damage.

Accessibility to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

“While the damage from these storms is still being assessed, we already know many people and homes were impacted by the tornadoes,” said Kevin Barringer, U-Haul Company of Illinois president. “We are thinking of those people, and we want them to know we can help. If they need a U-Box container or self-storage unit to keep their belongings, we will provide that at no cost for one month through our disaster relief program.”

U-Box deliveries to residents’ homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at participating U-Haul facilities.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage can contact the nearest participating store:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burns Lane

410 Burns Lane

Springfield, IL 62702

(217) 546-2730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clearlake

3250 Clear Lake Ave.

Springfield, IL 62702

(217) 280-8481

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield South

3650 S. 6th Street Road

Springfield, IL 62703

(217) 786-2100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southgate (U-Box only)

2010 S. Philo Road

Urbana, IL 61802

(217) 903-4803

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded…