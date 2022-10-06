‘I’m harmless’ claims Watson after week on stand

Canover Watson

(CNS): Former local business leader and regional football executive Canover Watson told a jury that he was the innocent party in the prosecution’s $1.5 million football fraud case against him and his former CIFA and CONCACAF colleague, Bruce Blake. After a week giving evidence on his own behalf, Watson accused anti-corruption investigators of bias and the CIFA auditor of being a secret agent, and called a football kit supplier a thief. He claimed that he, on the other hand, was being wrongly prosecuted based on documents that were out of context and told only half the story.

The crown has accused Watson of a complex fraud in which he effectively stole over $1.5 million from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and that Blake, a former Maples lawyer, helped him launder the cash. The prosecution’s case is based very heavily on documents that the crown says consist of false invoices for football kit for…