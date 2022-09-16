Images: King George VI’s funeral

King George VI’s coffin is carried through the streets of London before being transported to Windsor Castle for his funeral on February 15, 1952. Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

King George VI’s coffin is carried through the streets of London before being transported to Windsor Castle for his funeral on February 15, 1952. Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

As the United Kingdom mourns Queen Elizabeth II, only a minority will remember first-hand what life was like the last time the country buried a monarch.

Images taken in 1952 following the death of the Queen’s father, King George VI, reveal just how much the country — and the world — have changed.

Just like today, crowds poured into central London in February of that year, hoping to catch a glimpse of George VI’s funeral procession. But while the time-honored ceremonies remain much the same, the people…