Images: Pink carpet trend on the 2022 MTV VMAs

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X were among the stars to impress on a red carpet dominated by dark hues, exposed midriffs and gender-fluid menswear.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards got underway Sunday evening, with stars including Lizzo and Blackpink stepping out onto the red carpet for the big night.

Compared with Hollywood’s award ceremonies, the VMAs often see attendees letting loose and showing off their personalities, typically choosing fun, sultry or experimental outfits over formal suits and ballgowns. Fashion history has also been made here, such as Lil’ Kim’s one-sleeved purple jumpsuit and seashell nipple pastie in 1999 or Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress in 2010.

This year’s event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, saw performances by the likes of Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj, with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J hosting. Celebrity fashion watchers also had much to celebrate as style…