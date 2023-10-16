‘Immigration storm’ as allow holders prime 36,500 : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): As the third labour minister in six months takes over the evermore challenging portfolio, local immigration attorneys are warning of an “immigration storm”. The backlog of permanent residency and status applications continues to grow, presenting a legal headache for the government even as new workers arrive daily, with the number of work permit holders reaching another new record of 36,501 last month.

More than 450 additional work permits were issued to foreign workers from the middle of June to the middle of September, fuelling an unprecedented population increase in the country. While this adds enormous pressure to local infrastructure and school placements and worsens the housing crisis, it is also leading to more dissatisfaction among the local population and political controversy.

In his latest update for HSM Chambers’ immigration clients, Nick Joseph said they continue to receive a steady flow of new applications for permanent residency as well as…