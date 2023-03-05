Immuneering Presents Preclinical Data with Lead Program IMM-1-104 Supporting Uni… – Press Release

Broad response demonstrated through deep cyclic inhibition of MAPK pathway, independent of specific RAS mutation



Phase 1/2a clinical trial with IMM-1-104 underway in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation IMRX, a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data on its lead program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) special conference targeting RAS, held March 5-8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The data shows response to IMM-1-104 across a diverse panel of RAS mutant preclinical models, regardless of mutation position or amino acid substitution, suggesting potential relevance to a broad RAS-driven patient population.

“We are excited to share these preclinical data that support the universal-RAS activity of IMM-1-104 through its novel target engagement mechanism combined with deep cyclic inhibition,” said Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immuneering. “These results further demonstrate the rationale for the unique design of our Phase 1/2a clinical trial with IMM-1-104, which is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations.”

The poster presentation at AACR special conference targeting RAS highlights the following preclinical data:

Across all RAS-mutant models tested (132 tumor models, 75 of which have a reported RAS mutation), at least one model displayed response to IMM-1-104 for each observed RAS mutation, regardless of mutation position or amino acid substitution.

No significant preference was observed with respect to response to IMM-1-104 across 30 KRAS G12 mutated cell lines, the most commonly mutated position in KRAS, from three major cancer indications including pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancer models.

Title: Pan-RAS IMM-1-104 activity in…