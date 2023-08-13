ImPact Biotech Announces Research Collaboration to develop a treatment to arrest… – Press Release

ImPact Biotech to collaborate with Maastricht University researchers to develop a treatment to arrest the progressive condition Pathologic Myopia, a leading cause of irreversible sight impairment and blindness among adults.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImPact Biotech, a leader in photodynamic therapy, recently announced an agreement with Maastricht University to collaborate in research focused on eye treatment to arrest the progression of the severe eye disease Pathological Myopia, also known as Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD). The project will use ImPact’s Padeliporfin VTP therapy platform.

Pathologic Myopia represents a subgroup of high myopia (a severe form of short-sightedness) that affects up to 3.8% of the world population. The progressive elongation of the affected eye’s axis leads to damages to the retina and macula, with resulting degenerative changes that leads to progressive sight impairment and blindness. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the vision loss related to Pathologic Myopia is of great clinical significance as it can be progressive, irreversible and affects individuals during their most productive years. Currently there is no treatment to arrest the Pathological Myopia, prevent its debilitating visual complications, or change its course.

ImPact is collaborating with several leading research institutions and experts in related fields to explore the potential role of its therapy platform in Pathological Myopia, and the new collaboration with the University of Maastricht experts – Dr Mor Dickman, a corneal surgeon and an Associate Professor at Maastricht University, and Dr Vanessa LaPointe, an Associate Professor at the MERLN Institute – marks a significant step and milestone in these efforts.

“We look forward to collaborating with Maastricht University’s Drs. LaPointe & Dickman on this important research collaboration to address the huge unmet medical need in progressive Myopia, while leveraging our…