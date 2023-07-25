Impetus Grants Secures $10 million Commitment from Hevolution Foundation and Ros… – Press Release

Hevolution Foundation and Rosenkranz Foundation to contribute $5 Million each

Impetus Grants, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to funding aging-related research that might otherwise be overlooked by traditional funding sources, announces a new round of matching funding. Hevolution Foundation, a global non-profit organization that provides grants and early-stage investments to incentivize research and entrepreneurship in healthspan science, is contributing $5 million to Impetus Grants. Rosenkranz Foundation, founded by Robert Rosenkranz, an American philanthropist and a Board member of the Buck Institute and an honorary Fellow of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, is joining the round with a $5 million contribution.

Since its founding in 2021, Impetus Grants has deployed more than $24 million into aging-related scientific research, supporting a number of aging-related clinical trials, biomarkers, novel tools and model organisms. The previous rounds of Impetus Grants have already generated more than a dozen published papers, including some which have been recognized as important breakthroughs in the field. With this new funding from Hevolution Foundation and Rosenkranz Foundation, Impetus will expand its efforts to fund high-risk, high-reward science in aging.

“Following our matching funding for Impetus last year, we are very pleased to again work with the organization to fund cutting-edge healthspan-related research,” stated Hevolution Foundation’s CEO Dr. Mehmood Khan. “We were pleased with the depth and breadth of the research programs that were funded via that program, and are confident that this effort will be even more impactful.”

“We hope these grants will lead to important discoveries and will accelerate the careers of some of our most brilliant scientists,” commented Mr. Rosenkranz. “We believe we are on the cusp of learning how human healthspans can be extended for a decade or more, and that succeeding will be perhaps the greatest…