Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market Size to Surpass US$ 773.78 billion by 2030 – … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global implantable cardiac monitor market was valued at US$ 509.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.75% to reach US$ 773.78 billion by 2030.

An implantable cardiac monitor is a small device placed under the chest to monitor the heart’s electrical activities. These devices are used for the diagnosis and management of cardiac rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation and arrhythmia, which can result in heart failure and stroke. The global implantable cardiac monitor market is expected wit undergo significant growth in the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The primary factors attributed to the market growth are the substantial growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the rapidly aging population, and technological advancements facilitating improved outcomes and portability of devices.

Download PDF Brochure of Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market Size – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/implantable-cardiac-monitor-market/8231

Market Drivers

The implantable cardiac monitor demand is projected to be fueled by technological advancements and growth in the worldwide elderly population. Cardiovascular illnesses such as heart attack and incorrect heart function are growing increasingly common, increasing the need for cardiac monitoring. Elderly persons are more susceptible to disorders such as atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia, which arise in old age and promote the need for heart rate monitoring. The longevity of such devices, the ability of implantation, and hence continuous monitoring contribute to the market growth. Additionally, advancements in healthcare systems and increased demand for subcutaneously implanted cardiac monitors are expected to drive the global implantable cardiac…