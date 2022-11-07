Imported dengue case on Brac however no native unfold

Aedes albopictus, a.k.a. the Asian tiger mosquito

(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed one case of dengue fever on Cayman Brac in an individual who had travelled from a country where the virus is common but said there had been no local transmission of the mosquito-borne virus. Although there was one previous case in August, PHD said there had been no outbreak of dengue in Cayman Brac or any community transmission of the disease on any of the Cayman Islands this year.

The individual who tested positive for the illness is receiving the appropriate care and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said there was no cause for concern.

“We are monitoring the incident and will keep everyone abreast of the situation,” he said, adding that the prevention of all mosquito-borne illnesses is an important public health objective and that everyone can play a part in reducing this risk.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons explained that dengue is spread…